Cupcake shop sets last day after 15-year run

CHARLOTTE — SAS Cupcakes is closing in south Charlotte on Saturday after 15 years in Blakeney Town Center.

Owner Kaitlyn Alvas posted a message on Instagram, saying it’s been a roller coaster of emotions. She started at the bakery as an employee, working her way up and eventually purchasing it. Alvas notes that 15 years is a “lot of trips around the sun for a small business, and for that I am forever grateful.”

She says her lease is coming to an end.

