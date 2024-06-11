Local

Cupcake shop sets last day after 15-year run

By Charlotte Business Journal

SAS Cupcakes SAS Cupcakes is closing in south Charlotte on Saturday after 15 years in Blakeney Town Center. (SAS Cupcakes)

CHARLOTTE — SAS Cupcakes is closing in south Charlotte on Saturday after 15 years in Blakeney Town Center.

Owner Kaitlyn Alvas posted a message on Instagram, saying it’s been a roller coaster of emotions. She started at the bakery as an employee, working her way up and eventually purchasing it. Alvas notes that 15 years is a “lot of trips around the sun for a small business, and for that I am forever grateful.”

She says her lease is coming to an end.

