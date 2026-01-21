Customers rush to stock up on essentials as winter storm threatens region

CHARLOTTE — Employees at Blackhawk Hardware say demand has surged over the past few days, leaving many customers scrambling to find winter essentials before a powerful winter storm moves in to the region this weekend.

With the forecast still evolving, employees warn waiting could be risky.

Customers say they’re focused on preparing both their homes and their cars, stocking up on groceries, ice melt for driveways, scrapers for windshields and other essentials, like jumper cables, blankets, and a full tank of gas in case travel becomes difficult.

Jesse Long told Channel 9’s Miana Massey she spent hours driving across town Wednesday making sure she’s ready for the winter weather ahead.

“Don’t ever wait until the last minute,” Craig Anderson, Blackhawk Hardware’s general manager, said. “It’s been crazy for a couple days, but we’ve gone through all out supplies, sold out of ice melt. We have some sleds left; they are going quick too.”

Store managers say another shipment is expected Friday, but they warn popular items, like salt and shovels, are already hard to find and could sell out again quickly as the forecast becomes more clear.

