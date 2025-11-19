Cyber tip leads to arrest of 28-year-old on child sex abuse charges

CORNELIUS, N.C. — On Nov. 17, Aaron Alvin Schaller, 28, was arrested by the Concord Police Department on charges related to the exploitation of minors.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Cornelius Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, which executed a search warrant on Oct. 25 at a residence on Market Street.

The investigation was initiated after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children linked internet activity to child sexual abuse material.

During the search, electronic devices were seized and forensically analyzed by the Cornelius Police Department.

Additional search warrants were obtained for user accounts related to the case.

As a result of the investigation, Schaller was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a Minor.

He was issued a $500,000 secured bond and transported to the Cabarrus County Jail.

