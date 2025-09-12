Former Mecklenburg County director sues sheriff for retaliation and discrimination

CHARLOTTE — A former employee of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is suing Sheriff Gary McFadden and alleges she was fired in retaliation for making reports of racial pay disparities, and claims she was asked to alter expense reports by the sheriff.

She also claims, amongst other things she “…discovered and exposed that several employees were employed and being paid for services not performed.”

Angelia Riggsbee served as the Director of Business Operations for the Sheriff’s Office for nine months in 2024 – one of her jobs was to review the salaries and expenses in the department – which is where she first noticed discrepancies within department payroll.

“During this review, Dr. Riggsbee noticed a clear issue – there was a pay disparity between a Black, female manager compared to other white employees in the same or lesser roles,” according to the lawsuit.

Following her review she issued a memo highlighting her concerns and even stated, “if not corrected could result in legal action for the MCSO.”

In November of 2024 Riggsbee was told by McFadden her “services were no longer needed,” and was escorted out of the building, according to the lawsuit.

Riggsbee also claims McFadden, “…created a toxic culture of retaliation and racism within the Sheriff’s Department.”

The lawsuit makes three separate legal claims including violations of anti-discrimination laws, namely Section 1981 and Title VII, as well as wrongful termination for violation of public policy.

Channel 9 has reached out to McFadden’s office for comment, at the time of publication no response has been provided; this article will be updated if and when McFadden provides a response.

VIDEO: 2nd Mecklenburg County chief deputy resigns in less than a year

2nd Mecklenburg County chief deputy resigns in less than a year

©2025 Cox Media Group