Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden glows with ‘Nature’s Nightlights’ this summer

BELMONT, N.C. — Whether you’re planning a romantic evening, a fun night out with friends, or a family adventure, Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden is glowing with “Nature’s Nightlights” this summer.

The exhibit is open on select nights through Aug. 16 and features artistically lit displays inspired by campfire glows, the aurora borealis, lightning, fireflies, shooting stars, and blooming flowers.

As an extra sparkle, the garden will also host outdoor movies and live music on select nights.

“Nature’s Nightlights” is on display Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Movies will be shown on July 11 (“Fern Gully”) and Aug. 16 (“A Bug’s Life”) and there will be live music on July 20, July 27, and Aug. 10.

Admission to “Nature’s Nightlights” costs $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors, and $11.95 for children ages 3-12. Movie nights are included with regular admission.

Admission on concert nights costs $29.95 for adults, $27.95 for seniors, and $21.95 for children ages 3-12.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

