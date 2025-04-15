Local

Date set for Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari’s last day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A date is set for Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari’s last day before he heads to Washington.

Mayor Vi Lyles announced the District 6 representative will be resigning effective Sunday.

Bokhari will take the number two job at the Federal Transit Administration.

He gave an outgoing message at Monday night’s council meeting.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s been a long time...quite the experience of a lifetime,” Bokhari said.

Charlotte City Council will appoint someone to his seat. Bokhari has endorsed his wife.

The next appointee has to be a Republican, District 6 resident.

