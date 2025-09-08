Daughter of Charleston church shooting victim honors father in documentary

The daughter of one of the victims in the Charleston church shooting is honoring her father through a new documentary.

The Rev. Dr. Daniel Simmons was one of nine people murdered during Wednesday night Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

A decade later, his daughter, Rose Simmons, is finding healing through a documentary she produced about her father’s life and legacy called “One Last Breath.”

Simmons said the film explores themes including racial equality, faith, resilience, hope and forgiveness.

She plans to hold viewings of the documentary throughout Atlanta, and you can watch it in the comfort of your own home.

