David and Nicole Tepper Foundation donate $3M to Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation has announced it will be donating $3 million to Hurricane Helene relief efforts across the Carolinas.

The effort will be in partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC.

The organization said the funds will support both immediate and long-term humanitarian aid and recovery efforts in North and South Carolina.

This follows the devastation left by Hurricane Helene.

“The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte FC stand alongside all those who have been affected by Hurricane Helene and the devastation it has wrought across the southeast, and particularly in our backyard throughout the Carolinas,” said David and Nicole Tepper. “This is our home, and we are committed to supporting relief efforts throughout the region by providing critical resources and aiding the efforts of our heroic first responders. The impact on our community has been severe, but Carolinians are resilient and courageous, and together, we will rebuild and recover.”

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation said it will also assist a number of food banks and pantries, local community foundations, and other service-providing agencies in the Carolinas.

