Davidson College employee accused of secretly recording inside bathrooms

DAVIDSON, N.C. — An employee at Davidson College is accused of using a camera to secretly record inside public bathrooms on campus, school officials confirmed to Channel 9.

The Mooresville Police Department said 49-year-old Jeremy Michael Whitworth was arrested for one count of felony secret peeping, and he was taken to jail on Nov. 2.

According to Davidson College, Whitworth was a member of the school’s facilities staff.

The college said Whitworth is charged “with acts that are very distressing.”

Police didn’t say how they discovered the peeping, but the school said investigators reported “all of the images appear to have been recorded with a cell phone or similar portable camera, in public areas and in bathrooms.”

Davidson College said staffers started looking through the campus this weekend to find where a camera might have temporarily been hidden, but none were found. The school is bringing in “licensed electronics experts to help search” and the team was expected to arrive Wednesday.

Davidson College President Douglas Hicks said he is upset by the incident and added that the school “will move with expediency to ensure every step is taken to uphold safety” on campus.

“I am deeply sorry and angry that a member of the Davidson community has allegedly committed such actions. If any acts have taken place on our campus, it is a violation of our privacy, safety and trust,” Hicks said in a statement.

