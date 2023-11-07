Hidden cameras: Warning signs and how to fight back

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The most private places may not be as private as you think.

Hidden cameras can record you and your family when you least expect it, and they’re being found in disturbing places.

“Now, it’s just a whole lot easier to put these things in plain view, basically right out in the open,” said Det. Dylan Houser with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson is sharing the information you need to fight back. You can learn the warning signs, as well as how to spot cameras that are designed to be hidden.

>> 9 Investigates hidden cameras, Monday at 5 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Watch out, your gift card may already have a $0 balance)

Watch out, your gift card may already have a $0 balance

©2023 Cox Media Group