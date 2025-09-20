Davidson County man faces multiple charges for sexual exploitation of Burke County minor

CHARLOTTE — A Davidson County man is facing four charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor in Burke County, according to the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Michael Lee Lester, 22, was arrested by the Morganton Department of Public Safety on Tuesday after phone records revealed he was communicating with a child, attempting to solicit nude photos and videos.

The department received a report in July about the sexual exploitation of a minor. After subpoenaing phone records, authorities identified Lester as the suspect.

He was arrested and charged following an investigation by the Invictus Task Force, a joint effort of Randolph, Alamance, Davidson and Forsyth Counties, the State Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security specializing in internet crimes against children, the Morganton Herald reports.

Lester is facing two charges of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center and was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

More charges are possible, officials said.

Police have asked that anyone with information call 828-509-3654.

