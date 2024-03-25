Daycare honors 3-year-old twin girls, mom killed in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C — Daycare workers are remembering a mom and her 3-year-old twin girls who died in a York County crash Friday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saluda Road near Highway 324, just 10 minutes south of downtown Rock Hill.

Thirty-year-old Tionese Crim Hughes and her two daughters, 3-year-old twins Mackenzie and Mariah Hughes, died in the crash. The family was from Rock Hill.

3-year-old twins Mackenzie and Mariah Hughes Four people, including 3-year-old twins, lost their lives in a crash in York County on Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

The girls would have turned 4 years old in August.

Troopers said Mackenzie and Mariah were in a car with their mom when another driver crossed the center line on Saluda Road and crashed into them.

That driver, 39-nine-year-old Kristen Agard, also died.

The girls’ daycare, Right Choice Child Development Center in Rock Hill, is showing support for the Hughes family. Workers were devastated when they heard the news of the crash, so they decided to hold a vigil in honor of the little girls and their mom.

“Devastating, unbelievable,” said Sidnetrice Williams, the CEO of Right Choice Child Development Center. “Bundles of joy, they were like two little women. They took care of each other, they fought for each other, but they were sweet as can be.”

On Monday, Channel 9′s Tina Terry could still see balloons from the ceremony on Sunday. Daycare workers painted a rock out front and the community also brought flowers.

“It’s like an out-of-body experience, going to that classroom, taking down their name, birthdate, and putting it into a workbook for their dad,” said Nikki Grier, the executive director with Right Choice.

Workers at Right Choice say the girls’ mom was hard-working, dedicated, and very serious about her children’s academic success.

The crash is still under investigation by highway patrol.

