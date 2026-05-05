Deadline approaching for CMS leaders to approve budget proposal for next school year

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School budget for next school year remains in limbo after school board members rejected the superintendent’s proposal in an 8-1 vote.

“You may have said this has never happened before. We have a highly intelligent board. They’re asking intelligent questions, and again, we’re in a tight budget cycle,” said School Board Chairwoman Stephanie Sneed on Monday.

Just after the vote, a contentious moment played out in front of the public between Sneed and Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill.

“Can I ask for a level of clarity on what specially needs to be amended...” said Dr. Hill during last week’s meeting.

“So Dr. Hill, we will address that after this meeting...” Sneed replied.

“I feel very uncomfortable taking direction not at a board meeting,” said Dr. Hill.

But Sneed says the vote had already taken place, and right then was not the time to discuss each board member’s concern. Things got more intense.

“Dr. Hill,” said Sneed.

“I respectfully request what part of the $2.1 billion budget needs amendments,” the superintendent said.

“I understand that, and I have said to you, you will get further direction,” Sneed said. “It will not be at this moment, and not at this time. The meeting is adjourned.”

On Monday, Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe spoke with Sneed about that interaction.

“If everybody is working hard under the constraints that we have, there are causes for tension sometimes,” said Sneed.

In a morning workshop on Saturday, board members determined they wanted to clarify from district staff about how the budget addresses teacher staffing allotments, equity, and mental health support for students.

“Myers Park High School has had eight or nine suicides in recent time, so this is something that the community is aware of, is how we are supporting our students’ mental health,” Sneed said.

CMS board members and district staff have a joint meeting Tuesday morning, where board members are expected to get answers to their budget questions.

On Friday, the superintendent will present her revised budget proposal.

The chairwoman said that ensures the board will vote and submit an approved budget to county commissioners by the legally required date of May 15.

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