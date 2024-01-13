Driver killed in deadly York County car accident

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — The driver of the car involved in an accident in York County died from his injuries, troopers say.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2013 Honda SUV was driving eastbound on Twin Lakes Road, 2 miles west of Rock Hill, around midnight on Saturday morning.

The driver of the car crossed the center of the road, traveled off the road, and hit a ditch and trees.

SCHP said the driver died from their injuries.

The name of the driver has not been released yet.

The crash is under investigation. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

