Deadly car accident in Taylorsville kills Hickory woman, NCSHP says

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A woman from Hickory died in a car accident in Taylorsville on Friday afternoon, North Carolina State Highway Patrol reports.

Barbara Ruppard Causey, age 76, was driving west along U.S. 64 in a 2008 Honda Civic when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle, according to NCSHP.

Causey’s car overturned into a utility pole, and she died due to her injuries at the scene.

Robert Lewis Phelps of Granite Falls drove the eastbound car, a 2018 GMC Sierra. He had a child in the car who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NCSHP says impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor in the case. No charges will be filed again Phelps.

