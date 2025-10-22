Deadly crash blocks busy road near Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on Davidson Concord Road near Huntersville, and the road was blocked for several hours due to the investigation.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m., according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

MEDIC confirmed that one person was killed in the crash.

First responders said Highway 73 was closed between Poplar Tent Road and Summers Walk Boulevard.

It’s not clear what led to the crash. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

