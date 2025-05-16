Deadly crash blocks Interstate 77 near Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. — At least one person is dead in a crash that happened early Friday morning on Interstate 77 near Troutman.

The crash happened just around 2:30 a.m. near exit 42. Channel 9 went out to the scene and saw multiple vehicles involved.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the northbound lanes were blocked while investigators were working to clear the crash. The lanes were still blocked through 6 a.m.

Video obtained by Iredell Firewire appears to show a semi-trailer engulfed in flames after the crash.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, and the victim hasn’t been identified yet.

Highway patrol says the lanes will be impacted for hours.

