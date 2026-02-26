Motorcyclist dies 5 days after north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — A 56-year-old motorcyclist has died five days after a collision in north Charlotte. Reginald Jerome Stowe succumbed to his injuries on Thursday following a crash on West Sugar Creek Road.

The crash occurred on Saturday at approximately 5:56 p.m. near the 4000 block of West Sugar Creek Road. Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are currently investigating the fatal incident.

Officers arriving at the scene located Stowe unresponsive on the northeast side of the road with life-threatening injuries. MEDIC personnel transported him to Atrium Health Main, where he remained until he succumbed to his injuries five days later. Stowe’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

Stowe was operating a 2022 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on West Sugar Creek Road at the time of the collision. The other vehicle involved, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, had two occupants. Both of them were uninjured in the crash.

Investigators from the DWI Task Force and Crime Scene Search units responded to the scene to assist the Major Crash Investigation Unit. The driver of the Jeep was screened for impairment and detectives determined they were not impaired.

According to the preliminary investigation, speed does not appear to be a factor for Stowe. It is currently unknown if impairment played a role in the crash for the motorcyclist and toxicology reports are pending.

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.

