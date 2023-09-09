One dead, minor seriously injured in traffic accident during police chase

HICKORY — A 38-year-old woman died and a minor were seriously injured after a police car crashed into their vehicle during a police chase on Friday, officials say.

Police tried to pull over a motorcycle driving recklessly and without a license plate on Highway 70 near 4th Street Southwest on Friday evening just after 10:30 p.m.

The motorcycle fled when the officer attempted a traffic stop, causing the police to pursue the fleeing vehicle.

During the pursuit, a Honda Odyssey Minivan drove into the intersection of Highway 70 and 13th Street and was hit by the officer.

The driver of the Honda was the woman and a juvenile passenger.

Additional officers attempted to administer aid to the two injured before EMS and Hickory Fire Department arrived.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The officer and the passenger in the police vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation.

The officer involved in the accident is under investigation and is currently on administrative leave.

The motorcycle continued to flee and officers are asking anyone with information about the motorcyclist’s identity to contact the NCSHP or the HPD.

