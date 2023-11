CHARLOTTE — Someone was shot and killed Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte, CMPD said.

The victim died at the scene at a 7-Eleven on East Independence Boulevard near North Wendover Road.

No further information has been released.

VIDEO: CMPD investigates deadly shooting in southeast Charlotte

