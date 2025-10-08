Deadly shooting in Rock Hill leads to seventh homicide of 2025

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York County detectives are investigating the seventh homicide of 2025 after a woman was fatally shot on Wednesday, at a home near the 6000 block of Mandarin Drive in Rock Hill.

Deputies responded to the scene at 5:25 a.m. and found the female victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Detectives have arrested William Gatlin Robinson, 35, of Clover, in connection with the shooting.

He has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of certain crimes.

The investigation revealed that the victim and Robinson knew each other, and the incident escalated following an argument between them.

The case remains under investigation by the authorities.

