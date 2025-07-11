Pastor speaks out after teen DoorDash driver killed in random Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 17-year-old was just getting off work from DoorDash when Rock Hill police said he was shot and killed at random.

The shooting happened on June 27 as ZyDerec Massey was driving down Finley Road near downtown Rock Hill.

ZyDerec Massey

Channel 9’s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry was in court Friday as the suspected shooter, Zykemian Williams, faced a judge and family members of the victim.

Zykemian Williams

He’s accused of murdering the young man who was just trying to get home.

“That’s the tragedy of it all when an innocent bystander, a young man, is actually doing the right thing,” said C.T. Kirk, pastor at Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center.

Massey just finished making a DoorDash delivery and was driving on Finley Road when a bullet flew into his car and seriously injured him.

He died a short time later.

Williams fired the deadly gunshot, police said. He was captured Thursday and charged with murder.

It’s unclear what Williams was shooting at, but police said three adults tried to hide evidence of the crime and have been charged as accessories.

“Now, we see you can be an innocent bystander, and your life get cut down,” said Kirk, who hosts a youth camp on Finley Road. His goal is to reach young minds.

“We got to push for putting guns down,” Kirk said. “If we can’t deescalate a situation as men and women, guns not going to be the solution. “

It’s still unclear why the suspect fired that gun in the first place.

He is in jail tonight with no bond.

VIDEO: 1 killed in Rock Hill shooting, suspects in custody