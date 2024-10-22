CMPD: 2nd suspect charged in deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A second suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Derrick Answon Baker in northeast Charlotte earlier this month.

On October 4, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department received a call regarding a man with a gunshot wound on the 110 block of Tom Hunter Road.

That man, later identified as Baker, died at the scene.

Shortly after, police said they received another call regarding a second person with gunshot wounds as well on the 6700 block of North Tryon Street. That juvenile victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just before 11:30 p.m., a third person also arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On October 8, police announced that an unidentified 17-year-old had been arrested in connection with this case.

They didn’t say what that suspect was charged with.

On October 17, police announced that 18-year-old Jamotis Watkins had also been arrested in connection with this deadly shooting.

Watkins has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injuries.

CMPD said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

