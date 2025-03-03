Debt: How much cushion do you have for an emergency?

CHARLOTTE — Two recent studies suggest how many consumers feel they have little or no cushion should an emergency strike.

A recent Bankrate report found only about 40 percent of consumers could afford a $1,000 emergency right now. “Four in 10 Americans say they would borrow in some form including perhaps seeking help from friends and family. Twenty-five percent say they would put this expense on a credit card and pay it off over time,” Bankrate’s Mark Hamrick said.

A recent WalletHub survey came to a similar conclusion, finding roughly two-thirds of Americans having trouble keeping up with expenses.

Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke offers this advice:

Consider help from a nonprofit that does credit counseling. They really help people get out of debt for a nominal fee. Two examples are GreenPath and Money Management International.

As for credit card debt specifically:

1. Don’t be afraid to negotiate. See if your credit card company will give you a better rate.

2. If you have a major purchase coming up, you may want to open a new credit card, one offering 0% interest. Just make sure you read the fine print and still be sure to pay it off each month.

3. Consider consolidating your debt with what’s called a “balance transfer” credit card.

But a few words of caution about the third option:

a. Usually, you need good credit to qualify for these cards.

b. Most of these cards charge a transfer fee.

c. The interest rate will go up after the promotional period.

