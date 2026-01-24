Decades-long manhunt ends as fugitive murder suspect Alex Castillo returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Alex Castillo, a fugitive wanted for the murder of Sandy Le, was returned to Charlotte today after nearly ten years on the run.

Castillo’s arrest in Mexico follows a decade-long investigation into Le’s death.

The FBI confirmed Castillo’s return to Charlotte after his capture by Mexican authorities.

Le was reported missing nearly a decade ago, with investigators believing Castillo used a loan to lure her to her murder. He had been living in Mexico until his recent apprehension.

Chief Estella Patterson of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department expressed her relief over Castillo’s arrest, stating, “I am elated that a dangerous fugitive is in law enforcement custody.”

FBI Director Kash Patel commented on the arrest, noting its historical significance.

“It truly is a historic achievement when you think about it, 10 years, 10 years have passed, and we found him,” he said.

Patel remarked that it demonstrates the ongoing commitment to justice for victims and their families.

Investigators revealed that social media played a crucial role in locating Castillo.

“We exploited social media, we exploited leads, developed sources, to find, locate and apprehend,” said Jim Barnacle, Special Agent with the FBI.

This multi-faceted approach was instrumental in the decade-long investigation.

At one point, Le and Castillo were romantically linked, complicating the investigation.

Castillo fled to Mexico shortly after Le’s disappearance, allegedly with another acquaintance, Amhia Feaster, who returned to the United States.

The specific details surrounding Le’s murder and Castillo’s actions during this time remain unclear.

The FBI plans to move forward with the case against Castillo, which is expected to be highly scrutinized following his lengthy time as a fugitive.

Further details about the case’s progression will be shared by law enforcement as they become available.

