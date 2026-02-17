Deceased man discovered in submerged car in Lake Lanier

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Phillip Malone, 85, who had been reported missing, was found deceased inside a submerged red Toyota Camry in Lake Lanier, near Tidwell Park in Georgia.

The vehicle was recovered on Monday morning.

The car showed no apparent damage, and Malone showed no obvious signs of trauma.

“This was a coordinated response involving multiple agencies, and we appreciate the assistance of our local partners,” said Forsyth County Sheriff Freeman, “Our thoughts are with the family as we continue to work towards answers.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

This investigating remains active and ongoing.

