Murder suspect in custody after woman’s body discovered in northwest Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Northwest Charlotte Homicide Police responded to a Check the Welfare call in the 700 block of Lawton Road around 6 a.m. Sunday, near an industrial area.
CHARLOTTE — A man has been charged in connection with a northwest Charlotte homicide.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report matches a warrant that says Nicholas Gandy is charged with the murder of 33-year-old Tabulon Debreshea Reece.

Officers say they found the victim with traumatic injuries on Lawton Road Sunday morning.

CMPD has not publicly identified the person or shared more information about how they were killed.

Gandy was expected in court for the first time Tuesday morning.

