Murder suspect in custody after woman’s body discovered in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man has been charged in connection with a northwest Charlotte homicide.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report matches a warrant that says Nicholas Gandy is charged with the murder of 33-year-old Tabulon Debreshea Reece.

Officers say they found the victim with traumatic injuries on Lawton Road Sunday morning.

CMPD has not publicly identified the person or shared more information about how they were killed.

Gandy was expected in court for the first time Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Police investigating homicide following east Charlotte shooting

Police investigating homicide following east Charlotte shooting

©2026 Cox Media Group