CHARLOTTE — If you like to drop your car off in style at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, changes are coming in the future.

Charlotte City Council will vote Monday to spend $2.1 million to build a new space for valet parking.

The city plans to relocate the valet parking operation to the basement level of the hourly parking deck.

The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.

