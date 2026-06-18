‘Deep roots’: Textile artist weaves together history and culture at Juneteenth Art Fest

CHARLOTTE — For many, indigo is just a color, a deep shade of blue found in clothes, artwork or dye. But for Gordon Holliday, it’s a thread that connects generations.

With every stitch, the textile artist is helping tell a story that spans continents and centuries.

This year, Holliday will lead an interactive dyeing and sewing experience rooted in tradition at the Juneteenth Art Fest in University City.

“African culture, Japanese culture, as well as the American South,” he told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “We want to tell that history, share those connections, the medicinal properties, spiritual, and how it still applies to our life.”

He said indigo once helped build the economy of the Carolinas. Historians say, during the 1700s, indigo was so valuable that it earned the nickname “Blue Gold.”

“It was seen as something that was profitable when it came over to the state,” Holliday explained. “Ultimately, it has deep roots.”

Its history is also tied to the labor, knowledge and skills of enslaved Africans who helped cultivate and process the crop. Learning those roots helped Holliday connect with his own heritage, and now, he’s passing those lessons on to others.

“I feel so honored and delighted to share that experience because I’m proud of the background that I come from,” he said.

It’s that sense of pride and connection, the festival’s organizers hope all people will gain from this weekend’s event.

“It’s about community, bringing people together here in University City,” Keith Stanley, CEO and President of University City Partners, said. “But also, it’s about legacy and reflection and remembering what this day means for not just one segment of people but for this entire country.”

The Third Annual Juneteenth Art Fest will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in University City. There will be live performances, local artists, food and interactive cultural experiences for the entire family. Plus, the festival is free to attend.

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