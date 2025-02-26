Delta flight to Atlanta returns to Charlotte for mid-air mechanical issue

CHARLOTTE — A flight to Atlanta had to return to Charlotte after experiencing a mechanical issue just after takeoff Wednesday morning.

Delta Air Lines told Channel 9 that Flight 3067 to Atlanta had a “potential hydraulic system issue indication” just after takeoff around 10 a.m., and the plane turned around to land safely in Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom caught video of the plane landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Boeing 717 didn’t appear to have any issues upon landing. Emergency crews met the plane at the end of the runway and towed it to a gate.

A spokesperson with Delta told Channel 9 there were 71 passengers on board, plus two pilots and three flight attendants. Nobody was reported to be hurt.

We reached out to CLT officials to see if the emergency landing impacted air traffic Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the airport didn’t respond about potential delays on the runway, but said the alert was canceled after the plane landed.

