Democratic newcomers unseat incumbents in North Carolina House primary

CHARLOTTE — Democratic newcomers Velaria Levy and Rodney Sadler unseated longtime incumbents in the North Carolina House primary on Tuesday. The two representatives-elect are first-time candidates who secured landslide victories in their respective districts.

Levy defeated four-term incumbent Nasif Majeed in District 99 with nearly 70% of the vote, while Sadler unseated Carla Cunningham in District 106.

Both winners said the results represent a mandate from voters who felt betrayed after the incumbents repeatedly voted with Republicans to override gubernatorial vetoes.

Levy won a commanding victory over four-term incumbent Majeed in District 99, securing nearly 70% of the vote. Despite the significant margin, she noted that her campaign lacked the backing of traditional Democratic power structures.

“I didn’t have the governor’s endorsement. I didn’t have the Black Political Caucus endorsement,” Levy said. “I had the people. I had people who believed in what I said.”

In District 106, Sadler won in a landslide against Rep. Cunningham. Following the results, Sadler described a shift in the local political atmosphere. “I felt a bit of relief,” Sadler said. “I felt like change was coming to the state of North Carolina.”

The primary challenges centered largely on the voting records of Majeed and Cunningham. Both incumbents had crossed the political aisle to vote with Republicans on multiple occasions, including votes to override vetoes from the governor.

Sadler said this led to a deep sense of disappointment among the electorate. “I know they felt betrayed by the incumbent’s action,” Sadler said. “I felt very much betrayed by the incumbent’s actions.”

Levy emphasized that the election results served as a reminder of who the representatives are meant to serve. She described the voter response as a firm rejection of the incumbents’ recent legislative choices.

“Yeah, it is a no, you’re not going to do that,” Levy said. “You still work for the people, and we’re the people, and so we’re going to step up and say no.”

The representatives-elect said they plan to focus on issues of affordability and health care once they reach the Capitol. Levy, who previously held a corporate job, said her own experiences with economic instability inform her perspective as she prepares to take office.

“I am the people right now,” Levy said. “I am the one who’s also struggling. I’ve had a child in college. I had a good corporate job until I didn’t.”

Sadler specifically highlighted the rising cost of living as a primary concern for his constituents. He expressed a desire to seek compromise where possible while remaining firm on the needs of his district.

“I want to make sure that people can afford to pay for things like food regularly and that the prices aren’t rising so high that they’re left out,” Sadler said.

Neither Levy nor Sadler faces a Republican challenger in the November general election. They are expected to be sworn into office at the beginning of next year.

