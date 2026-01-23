Deputies arrest 2 men for copper theft in Lincolnton

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested two suspects on Tuesday for stealing cable wire for copper in Lincolnton, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from AT&T regarding cut cable wire at the intersection of Gastonia Highway and Lithia Park Drive. The investigation revealed that some stolen wire was located on Lithia Park Drive, where Travis Colt McGinnis was found.

Jeremy Adams and Travis McGinnis

Further leads pointed to additional wire at off South Aspen Street. Upon arrival, officers encountered Jeremy Tony Adams, who consented to a search of the property.

During this search, more stolen wire was discovered, burned and stripped of copper, and stored in a plastic bucket.

Both suspects were charged with conspiracy, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and injury to public utility property. They were taken into custody at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center on a secured bond of $10,000 each.

VIDEO: Nonprofit’s operations halted after copper theft

Nonprofit’s operations halted after copper theft

©2026 Cox Media Group