Deputies arrest 2 suspects after stolen forklift, truck found

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two arrests were made in connection to a weekend string of thefts in Salisbury, where a stolen forklift was allegedly used to move a stolen Ford Ranger filled with pilfered items, prompting an ongoing investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a stolen forklift on Sunday and later found it being operated by Richard Casey Webb and Christy Lane Tipton on Cooper Road. Webb used the forklift to move a stolen Ford Ranger, which was later found with stolen items in its bed, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Witnesses reported seeing Webb drive a Ford Ranger pickup to Karriker Farm Road, where he allegedly stole the forklift. He then used the forklift to lift the Ford Ranger and remove it from the area.

The Ford Ranger was discovered in a wooded area off Deal Road, containing several items confirmed to be stolen from other locations.

From left: Christy Lane Tipton, Casey Webb

Webb and Tipton were charged with possession of the stolen forklift. Additionally, Webb was charged with damage to real property for damaging a field while driving the Ford Ranger into the woods, the sheriff’s office said.

Both suspects were placed in the Rowan County Detention Center. Tipton received a $1,000 secured bond, while Webb was held without bond due to the pretrial integrity act.

