Deputies hurt in rollover crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office are recovering after a rollover crash late Thursday night.

Officials say the crash happened around 11 p.m. on South Main Street when the deputies were responding to assist China Grove Police with an armed suspect who had fled on foot.

The car hydroplaned and flipped into a power pole before landing in a nearby ditch. One deputy was thrown from the vehicle.

Fortunately, neither deputy suffered serious or life-threatening injuries, and both will be ok.

