Deputy suffers medical condition, crashes in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A medical condition caused a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to crash on Monday evening at 5970 US Highway 601.

The single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. when the deputy’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a small culvert and several trees, and rolled over multiple times.

On-scene assessment by medical crews indicated that the deputy was suffering from a medical condition that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The deputy was transported to Novant Rowan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident to determine the precise cause of the crash.

