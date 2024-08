YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found Tuesday night.

The discovery was made on Highway 557 near Ridge Road in Clover.

Deputies said the remains were so deteriorated they couldn’t even identify the gender of the remains.

Details are limited at this time.

