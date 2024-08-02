Investigators dig up yard searching for possible human remains

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — On Friday, investigators were seen digging up a yard in Chesterfield County where they believe human remains could be located.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead of the scene where there were evidence markers around a scorched area in the yard.

Investigators said they got a tip that there were possible human remains in a yard along Highway 265 near Jefferson.

A cadaver dog picked up a scent at the location.

SLED is involved in the investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Chesterfield County inmate captured after escaping through open door

