Investigators dig up yard searching for possible human remains

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — On Friday, investigators were seen digging up a yard in Chesterfield County where they believe human remains could be located.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead of the scene where there were evidence markers around a scorched area in the yard.
Investigators said they got a tip that there were possible human remains in a yard along Highway 265 near Jefferson.
A cadaver dog picked up a scent at the location.
SLED is involved in the investigation.
No additional details have been made available.
