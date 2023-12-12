Local

Deputies looking for person accused of robbing bank in Cabarrus County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

HARRISBURG, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in identifying a person who robbed a financial institution in Harrisburg on Monday.

They posted pictures of the individual and his car on Facebook, saying the person presented a note to the teller before demanding cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.

