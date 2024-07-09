Deputies searching for woman reported missing in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Kimberly Margaret Woodard was last seen leaving her home on Sunrise Lane on June 29.

She was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, according to deputies.

Woodard is described as 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 160. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said Woodard got into a white-colored SUV with an unknown driver.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

VIDEO: Body found in Chester County identified as woman reported missing last month

Body found in Chester County identified as woman reported missing last month

©2024 Cox Media Group