Deputies searching for carjacking suspect who shot at vehicles

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Avery County tell Channel 9 they’re on the lookout for a carjacking suspect who allegedly fired shots at cars.

The suspect is originally wanted out of Yancey County before allegedly firing shots in nearby Mitchell County, authorities said Monday afternoon.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty learned that authorities are using drones in the area of Powdermill Creek to try and find the suspect.

The suspect hasn’t been identified at this time.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

Reverse 911 calls are going out to residents nearby, and you should avoid the area of Henson Creek Road.

This is a developing story, and we’re working on getting more details.

