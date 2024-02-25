Local

Deputies searching for driver who hit patrol car, left scene

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A Mecklenburg County Sheriff deputy’s patrol car was hit while they were working an off-duty assignment along Beatties Ford Road in northwest Charlotte.

The deputy was working traffic control and was not in the vehicle at the time of impact. They were not hurt.

The deputy tried to stop the care shortly after the incident but the driver did not stop. Deputies said they do not know the identity of the driver and are working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to find the suspect.

