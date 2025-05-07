Deputies searching for missing man in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since last month.

Deputies said Barett Ashley Baxter was last seen on April 26 on Alf Hoover Road.

He was wearing a T-shirt, jean shorts, and tennis shoes, according to deputies.

Deputies said Baxter is believed to be driving a black 2021 Toyota Tundra Crew Max truck with a license plate that reads VER9384.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

