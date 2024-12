LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Linda Garcia was last seen on November 28. She was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.

Police said she may be with her boyfriend in the Huntersville area.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

