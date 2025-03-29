Deputies seize 2 kilos of fentanyl during traffic stop

MONROE, N.C. — Union County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detectives seized two kilograms of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Wednesday, preventing a potential public health crisis.

The operation, aimed at intercepting the flow of deadly drugs, led to the arrest of Jesus Osuna-Garcia, 29, and Ludy Lopez-Piedra, 35, after their vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. K-9 Zander detected narcotics, prompting a search that uncovered the fentanyl.

“Removing deadly narcotics remains a top priority for this office, and our dedicated personnel work tirelessly to keep these drugs out of our communities,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.

The amount of fentanyl seized, according to the DEA, could potentially take one million lives, as just 2 milligrams can be a lethal dose.

Both suspects were charged with multiple felonies, including trafficking in opium/heroin, and are held at the Union County Detention Center under $750,000 bonds. In addition to the secured bonds, both suspects are also being held in accordance with detainers issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

