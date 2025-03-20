Deputies warning against jury duty scam in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A highly realistic jury duty scam has made its way to Cleveland County.

The sheriff’s department said they have received complaints about phone calls from scammers who are using the names of real officers.

One victim said the scammers claimed there were warrants out for their arrest because they didn’t report for jury duty.

The callers demanded money through a federal voucher machine in the area, even sending the victim a QR code that appeared to be from the sheriff’s office.

Before making a payment, the victim said he heard from the real sheriff, who warned him it was a scam.

