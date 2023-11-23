Deputy hospitalized after chase from Ashe Co. into Tenneesee ends in crash

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is recovering in the hospital after a pursuit.

On Tuesday, deputies tried to stop a white, Honda Accord while patrolling Sutherland Road in the Creston area. As they pursued the vehicle the suspect began to speed going more than 100 miles per house.

Officials with the sheriff’s office stopped the chase and found the vehicle again; which in turn reactivated the chase. The pursuit then led officers down McEwen Road in Tennesee where the suspect crashed his car on the side of a curb.

Investigators say the crash totaled the car and the suspect tried to run away from the scene, Ashe County Deputy, Jacob Pruitt, followed the suspect around the same bend on the road and was forced off the road trying not to crash into the totaled car.

Pruitt was found unconscious by fellow deputy, Josh Carter, who gave first aid to Pruitt before paramedics took him to a hospital in Tennessee. The sheriff’s office says he was released with a concussion early Wednesday morning.

Officials have not identified the suspect and are warning the public to be careful because he may be injured and armed. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

(WATCH BELOW: Stolen SUV leads police chase through Meck, Cabarrus counties; ends in crash)

Stolen SUV leads police chase through Meck, Cabarrus counties; ends in crash

























©2023 Cox Media Group