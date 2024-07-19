Detectives ask for clues in case of missing York County man found dead

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County detectives want to know how a father who was reported missing was found dead under a bridge, miles away from where he was last seen.

Zachary Patterson was missing for more than a month before his body was found on June 26.

Posters with Patterson’s picture are still posted near Lesslie Highway. Family members had hoped he would make it home alive, but now, many are just trying to find out what led to his death.

“It makes me feel sad because the world is so violent now,” said neighbor Mark Pafford.

Pafford was shocked to hear Patterson won’t make it home to see his young son.

In mid-June, Patterson’s mother-in-law told Channel 9 she hadn’t seen him in more than a month. She said he missed his son’s first birthday.

York County deputies said the 26-year-old was last seen near a mobile home park on Lesslie Highway. His body was found about 30 miles away — underneath a bridge near North Burris Road and Traylor Road in Sharon.

Detectives said his cause of death is still under investigation.

“Somebody knows something that happened to Mr. Patterson,” said Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff’s Office. “How he ended up from where we last knew where he was at in Lesslie and where he ended up in Sharon, which is on two separate sides of the county.”

Neighbors are hoping answers come forth soon for the sake of Patterson’s family.

“I’m sure they want some answers. Even somebody can come forward, or somebody can come back with good clues,” Pafford said.

If you have any information about what may have happened to Patterson, detectives want to hear from you at a special number: 803-280-6246.

