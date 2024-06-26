Missing York County man found dead

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man who has been missing since May has been found dead on Wednesday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this month, family members told Channel 9 that Zachary Patterson was last seen near a mobile home community on Lesslie Highway.

They had been putting up missing person posters in the community in hopes that someone knew of his whereabouts.

Deputies said they had spent weeks searching for Patterson, including speaking to witnesses and tracking his cellphone.

“His last location was at a mobile home park across from the Lesslie Fire Department on Lesslie Highway,” said Deputy Trent Faris with YCSO. “That’s the last time somebody laid eyes on him, but his cell phone was also seen going up and down Lesslie Highway.”

Eventually, that phone was turned off, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, deputies announced that Patterson had been found deceased.

However, the manner or cause of death remain under investigation.

