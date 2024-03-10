Detectives on scene of homicide investigation in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are on the scene of a homicide investigation in southwest Charlotte.

The investigation began around 9: 15 p.m. on Fairwood Avenue near South Tryon Street.

Police have not released the cause of death in the homicide or the identities of those involved.

A crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW:









©2024 Cox Media Group