Developer seeks rezoning for NoDa sites

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Flywheel Group seeks to rezone two parcels along the North Tryon Street corridor where it is already planning a sprawling mixed-use project.

Flywheel filed petitions with the city of Charlotte to rezone a 1.5-acre parcel at 421 E. Sugar Creek Road from transit-oriented development, mixed-use to transit-oriented development, community center and a 1.1-acre parcel at 2504 N. Tryon St. from manufacturing and logistics to innovative mixed-use.

Tony Kuhn, Flywheel president, said the changes will bring both parcels in line with the zoning on surrounding properties, which are owned by the local development firm.

